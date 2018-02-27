This application is designed to provide feedback on the profit potential of a proposed lease option real estate deal. The app will allow you to collect all the pertinent data while evaluating the real estate transaction and based on that information, shows you the amount of profit you may realize from the transaction. An integral part of the transaction is the mortgage balance, interest rate, and term, and to this end, a full mortgage calculator is included in the app.
|Price
|USD4.99
|License
|Purchase
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Android