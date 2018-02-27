The Monthly Loan Payment Calculator calculates monthly payments (principal and interest) for auto loans and mortgages given the amount borrowed, the interest rate, and the loan term.Take the payment calculator with you to the car dealership - punch a few buttons to determine how it will affect your monthly payments when your salesperson tells you the dealership has a lower interest rate if you get a 48-month loan instead of a 60-month loan, or if you spend just $5,000 more. Pull it out when your real estate agent tells you he's found the perfect house and it's only $30,000 more than you wanted to spend. Or maybe he knows a banker with a better home loan interest rate than you were able to find online.New added features include the lifetime cost of the loan and the principal and interest breakdown for any user-selected payment number.Please note that actual loan payments may include fees and escrows in addition to principal and interest.Launcher icon generously provided by Aha-Soft: www.desktop-icon.com/stock-icons/free-business-desktop-icons.htm.