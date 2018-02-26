CryptoZilla will help you to monitor the current price and latest change for the price of crypto currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and all Altcoins. You can easy track the price change percentage for 1h, 24h and 7 days.Features:Easy access to cryptocurrency prices, market capCoin detailsChartsFavorite listCrypto news( sources: cointelegraph.com, cryptocoinsnews.com, coindesk.com )Global dataPortfolioCoin WidgetSearch and sort among a 1000+ crypto currencies including: Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Antshares/ANS/NEO, AntCoins/GAS, DASH, NEM (XEM), Lisk (LSK), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Veritaseum (VERI), IOTA, EOS, Vertcoin (VTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Blackcoin (BC), Monero (XMR) and many more. Data from Coinmarketcap.com public API.