If you want to invest in bitcoin mining without the hassle of managing your own hardware, there is an alternative. You can use the cloud to earn your coins.There are many cloud mining providers on the market who offer wide range of services. Prospective clients however must be very careful when choosing the right provider.When engaging in any type of cryptocurrency mining there are risks, but profitability is possible if you make the right choices.--Disclaimer: This article (app) should not be viewed as an endorsement of any of the services mentioned. Please do your own research before considering investing any funds via these services.