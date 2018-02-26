Money management is a prerequisite to financial freedom and we all need a way to manage our money. FinBills is a finance manager, bill reminder and budget planner app that helps you to track your spendings and get all your account balance in one place; Add expenses, income, bills and budgets.We bring together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills and budgets so as to see what you're spending, where you can save money, and never forget to pay your bill. You can even keep track of your credit card spendings to help you be smart about it. We provide you with the best money manager and finance tracker app for building your wealth by making a monthly budget all for FREE!MONEY MANAGEMENT IN ONE PLACEWe bring together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills and budgets so as to get a complete view of your financial status. .MANAGE BILLSTrack and pay all your bills as at when due and avoid late charges and costs.BUDGET TRACKERCreate budgets effortlessly and stick to them. It help you make informed decision on your spendings.CREDIT CARDS MANAGEMENTManage all your cards in one place, see your spending limits and all your card spendings.Features of FinBills: Finance, Bills & Budget PlannerBills, Budgets and Account Management all in one place.Track spending and stick to your budget.Credit Card Management.Add expenses and income on the go.Budget your groceries, utilities, trips and save money.Download FinBills and start to keep track of your budgets today!