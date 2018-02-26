Buckets Of Money is Personal Finance, Simplified.The idea of this app is simple.1. Create a "Bucket"/cateegory for each important area in your life. e.g. Necessities, Savings, Vacation, etc.2. Enter how much you currently have for each Bucket3. Create a "Withdrawal" when you spend money.4. Create a "Deposit" whenever you get money.Each bucket also has a "percent" value, so that when your income comes in, you can deposit into your "Main" Bucket, which will automatically split your income into each specific bucket according to the percent you set.Try it out! The app is free!