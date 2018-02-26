Mobi - Global Bitcoin Wallet

Mobi makes using crypto as easy as texting! - Mobi is a highly secure and versatile digital currency wallet that brings next-generation UX to crypto users worldwide. All you need is your phone number to easily send, receive, and convert bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum and litecoin to 150+ fiat currencies anytime. No need to look up emails or digital currency addresses because all of your contacts are in one place.Install Mobi today!WHY MOBI?SIMPLE - No-fuss sign up: just enter your mobile number and you are good to go. Find contacts easily from your phone book.MULTI-CURRENCY - Convert your bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum and litecoin to any of 150+ fiat currencies worldwide. Pay back yesterday's dinner bill in your local currency.BITCOIN, BITCOIN CASH, ETHEREUM, LITECOIN - Load your Mobi with bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, and litecoin in the same way as you would with any other digital wallet.INSTANT - Send bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, litecoin or fiat currency instantly to any phone number worldwide.SOCIAL - Add a friendly message to any of your transactions.ATTRACTIVE - Cross-border payments made easy for Mobi users! Say good bye to those 5-8% banking fees.EASY - Clean and sleek user-friendly interface. Your grandma would have no problem using it.
