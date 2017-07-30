Inflation Calculator+

Inflation and interest calculatorInflation calculator: Calculate what we today have to spend for goods with a value of 10 â?¬, which were purchased in 1990. Calculations are accurate based on the exact historical inflation data. Contains historical inflation data from: Germany (since 1956) - Austria (since 1959) - Switzerland (since 1956) - Hungary (since 1981) - Poland (since 1990) - United States (since 1914) - United Kingdom (since 1956) - Netherlands (since 1977) - Ireland (since 1977) - China (since 1994) - Canada (since 1950) - Turkey (since 1956) - Belgium (since 1956) - Estonia (since 1999) - Finland (since 1956) - France (since 1956) - Greece (since 1956) - Italy (since 1956) - Luxembourg (since 1956) - Slovakia (since 1994) - Slovenia (since 1981) - Spain (since 1956) Interest Calculator: Calculate what will become of â?¬ 10, 000 at 3% interest in 10 years. Period, starting amount and interest rate you can enter freely. Euro Converter: Convert any historical Currency to Euro using the official Exchange rate.
