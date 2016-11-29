TaxdropBox is an app for tax preparation service businesses, to receive the documents needed for tax filing/return services, to receive the charges for the tax preparation and along with the back and forth communication. Any tax preparation service business can sing up on web site, will be visible in the search list of app, then who ever needs tax preparation services can search near by provider and register with the particular interested party (tax preparation service provider) and then start sending the documents to the service provider and make communication and can be able to pay for the charges via app (used braintree payment gate way a pay pal company).