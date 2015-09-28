Spread bet across thousands of financial markets with your Shareprice SB/CFD account whenever you want and wherever you are. Our trading app offers instant, secure access to your spread betting account at all times, with instant access to live prices on thousands of markets. The Shareprice CFD/SB App for iPad features: Instant execution of thousands of global instruments 24-hour trading Choice of risk management orders, including stop, limit and guaranteed stop losses Customisable watch lists Interactive charting with technical indicators For more information, please visit http://www.shareprice.co.uk/pages/services/cfds Apply for a spread betting account at http://www.shareprice.co.uk/pages/open-cfd today.Please note: Spread betting carries a high level of risk to your capital with the possibility of losing more than your initial investment. It may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if you are unsure.