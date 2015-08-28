Bank wherever you are with Fulton Savings Bank Mobile for Android! Available to all Fulton Savings Bank customers, Fulton Savings Bank Mobile allows you to check balances, pay bills, and make transfers. Available features include: Accounts - Check your latest account balances and transactions by date, amount, or check number. Recent Activity - Up to one full year of transactions are accessible. Transfers - Easily transfer cash between your Bank Accounts (Person to Person and Bank to Bank accounts). Bill Pay- Schedule and edit your Bill Payments Locations - Find nearby branches and ATMs by searching by zip code or addressFast Balances (replaces SMS Texting)- View your balances on the go along with the last 5 transactionsContent rating: Low Maturity