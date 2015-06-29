With the King Soopers/City Market REWARDS Visa App you can apply for and manage your King Soopers/City Market REWARDS Visa Card. When you apply and are approved for the card through this App, enjoy 25 off fuel for the first three months when you redeem 100 fuel points(1) AND receive a $25 coupon for FREE groceries(2)! The App helps you keep track of your Rewards points so you know how much you will earn in free groceries each quarter. Rewards certificates are automatically mailed to you 4 times a year. King Soopers/City Market REWARDS Visa Card Benefits(3)Earn 1 point for every net purchase, everywhere Visa is accepted Earn double points on all net purchases in our Kroger family of stores Earn 3 points on all net purchases you spend on Kroger family productsThere is no limit to the amount of rewards you can accumulate! Earn $5 for every 1,000 points.Terms & Conditions(1) Offer applies to new cardholders only. Discount is available at Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers when you redeem at least 100 existing fuel points earned in a single month. You must scan, redeem fuel points and pay with your 1-2-3 REWARDS Visa Card in order to receive this fuel discount. Additional 25 discount offer expires three months from the cardholders approval date. Upon expiration, cardholder will receive additional 5 fuel discount at Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers, when they scan, redeem fuel points and pay with their 1-2-3 REWARDS Visa Card. Not valid with any other fuel offer. Accumulation excludes taxes, office services, tobacco, fuel and any purchases prohibited by law. Fuel discount effective for a limited time at participating fuel center locations. Not valid in AL, LA, MO or where prohibited by law. Purchases made at Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers do not earn 1-2-3 REWARDS Visa Card points. Please see store for fuel discount details and in-store spending requirements.(2) For a limited time only. Subject to credit approval. Must activate and make your first purchase with your 1-2-3 REWARDS Visa Card in our stores for coupon to be valid. Coupon valid for 90 days. Coupon is provided on card carrier that accompanies credit card. Coupon only applicable for new 1-2-3 REWARDS Visa Card Accounts.(3) Earn points toward free groceries, excluding purchase made at Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers. Net spend is purchases minus credits and returns. Rewards sent automatically only to balances greater than or equal to 1,000 points. Rewards Certificates cannot be redeemed at Fuel Centers.The creditor and issuer of the 1-2-3 REWARDS Visa Card is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.Your privacy and security are important to U.S. Bank and we are committed to protecting your information. Learn more at www.usbank.com/privacyContent rating: Everyone