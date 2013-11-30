From the developer of Miles Classic and Refill (Fuel Economy and Emission Logbook). Percent Mate is a 10 in 1 Percentage Calculator, suitable for calculations of vat or sales tax, tip, margin, growth, fraction, discount, gross/net, interest (both for debt and savings) or percentage in general. FIGURE THIS- Stepper: Change all the Values in self-defined incremental steps to fine tune the solution- Rounding: Supporting .00, .000 and .0000- all Input fields invertible (Plus to Minus and vice versa)- Color Customization: Choose from 16 text colors to match your mood and style- Big fonts for better readingLET THE FIGURES SPEAK FOR THEMSELVESNo keyboard distraction just a sleek an clean interface. A custom-colored keypad slides in for editing the values. Or not for those who prefer working with the steppers.WE COUNT ON YOU!We've prepared some useful tips for the usage of this app to get quickly started. Learn more about Percent Mate on our website: http://percentmateapp.com... AND SPEAKING OF PERCENTAGESAs developers, after Apple's share, the developer fee, foreign taxes and currency fluctuations we get less than half of the sales price. We think this app is worth that. Thank you for considering a purchase.