Zakat is one of the basic pillars of Islam. Every Muslim has to follow it and give his share of zakat. Its defined that every Muslim has to pay 2.5% of his wealth for zakat. Now sometimes calculating this amount gets a bit tricky and tough. To ease these problems download Zakat Calculator. Zakat Calculator makes it easy for you to calculate your Zakat by asking your finical status and calculating the amount of Zakat you have to pay.FeaturesCalculates in 5 different currencies-Pounds, Euro, Riyal, Dollar, RupeesIt calculates Zakat even if you are in debt or credit.Calculates zakat on GoldCalculates zakat on you Investments and Savings.Does all the complicated calculations and gives you a amount which is to be paid.Content rating: Medium Maturity