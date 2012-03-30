Expense LogSave on your taxes. Get a larger tax refund. The IRS will currently give you a tax credit of 55 cents for every business mile you drive. If you are a business person, salesman, do charity work for non profits, or simply make a lot of donations, you can save money on your taxes but you have to have a good log of the transactions. Features Add A Car - use this to keep track of more then one card. You can track a small fleet of cars.Add Meal - keep track of your tax deductable meals.Add Mileage keep track of business miles driven. Add Other Transactions this section allows you to keep track of almost any deductable item.List Cars - if you have more then one car, you can list all the cars in your fleet.List By Category list tax deductable items by category.List Meals list meals and meetings.Loan Calculator calculate loans.Mileage list all tax deductable mileage driven.Mileage By Car list tax deductable miles by car.Settings set your preferences.Year End Add Mileage record your year end mileage.Year End Report report year end mileage. Your accountant will need this for tax deductions.Save To CSV save as a csv file so you can use it in other programs such as Excel.Content rating: Everyone