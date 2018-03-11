Is your garage, the shed or storeroom housing some old suitcases that are doing nothing but collecting some dust lying there?Here is something you can do to bring new life to them and cherish their vintage feel at its best by repurposing them into a something beautiful and chic. These Incredible Yet Effortless Ideas To Upcycle An Old Suitcase are simply awe-inspiring.Purchasing two leather vintage-themed suitcases just for a deal of thirty dollars, and some brightly patterned fabrics, Richmond created a gorgeous Boden Inspired Suitcase Decor plus Storage that won't fail to make a mark no matter where she placed it - under the table to hide toys, or above the bedside table to spruce up the interiors. Apart from the fabrics and suitcases, just grab some Mod Podge and you are all set to recreate this vibrant craft