With Liberty Mutual ByMile, you pay for insurance based on the number of miles you drive. It's that simple. Your premium will consist of your base rate + your per-mile rate (which is calculated based on the distance you drive). No other driving events will affect your premium.1. Plug in the ByMile device. ByMile will automatically track the miles you drive to design a customized premium just for you.2. Download the ByMile app. View real-time mileage data and review your estimated statements right from your smartphone.3. Start driving. There's nothing else to do except save.With ByMile, you can rest easy knowing that you're paying for exactly the insurance you need.To get a personalized quote call 1-800-341-3431. If you've already enrolled and plugged in your device, simply download the app and register to complete the set up process and start paying when you drive and paying less when you don't.*Please note: ByMile is currently only available in select states.