The Lexus experience begins with personal service, which is why we have created the Lexus Drivers app--a companion for mobile and tablet devices designed for Lexus owners and enthusiasts. Through Lexus Drivers, you'll have access to a vast array of resources, including how-to videos to better familiarize yourself with your Lexus. You'll also have detailed service information at your fingertips, plus listings of exclusive rewards and events that are available to you as a Lexus owner, such as affiliated hotels, retailers, wineries and much more. The Lexus Drivers app places an incredible amount of convenience in your hands, presented with the same high quality that you've come to expect from Lexus.The Lexus Drivers app includes:- Resources: Manuals & Warranty, Videos- Service: Find a Service Center, Safety Recalls,* Service History- Rewards & Events: Shows, Fashion, TravelDownload and enjoy!*See your Lexus dealer or visit lexus.com for details.