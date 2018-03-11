X10's own WiFi module is here! Control all your new and old X10 modules right from your iphone or ipad. This app is for use with the WM100 X10 WiFi Module (purchasable at X10.com). Control your X10, setup timers and dusk or dawn features, organize into rooms, create scenes and more!This is the WM100 WiFi module for X10. This HUB communicates with your homes WiFi router. Control your X10 (both old and new) from anywhere you have an internet connection!