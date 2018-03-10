Everyone knows Christmas is all about festivity and merriment. Although, no one can deny it also comes with the long nights and cold weather. I wish Christmas could just be about the joy in the air and the sumptuous dinners, but like everyone else, I have to deal with these not-so-merry things about it. Still, these things have never succeeded in keeping me down! I find warmth and light in so many amazing DIY Christmas lanterns!DIY Christmas lanterns add to the ambience and atmosphere of a beautiful home during Christmas. I make sure to decorate my home with the most gorgeous DIY Christmas lanterns to remind my family that with just a little bit of imagination, you can always create your own light. These DIY Christmas lanterns will illuminate your Christmas and set the tone for a truly wonderful celebration!Frosty Mason Jar LanternWhen set against the frost and glaze of winter, the light of this DIY Christmas lantern makes the entire decor look like a beautiful luminous crystal!Romantic LED LanternIf you wish for a flame-free lantern this Christmas, then why not use LED to illuminate your mantle or a specific area of your living room with this lantern.Colorful Lanternsake the whiteness of snow as a blank canvas you can use to highlight your flare for color! DIY Christmas lanterns are all about thinking outside the box.Snowy Pinecone LanternsLanterns don't always have to increase the electricity bill! Take this snowy pinecone lantern as an example of how DIY Christmas lanterns can be made with just a jar and a candle.Plastic Bottle LanternYes, you read it right. DIY Christmas lanterns can be made out of plastic bottles! This lantern could be your gift to the environment this Christmas!Rustic LanternImprovised your Christmas decorations like this rustic lantern. If your son still has his favorite car, then a good way to reminisce his childhood is to display his favorite toy in this lantern. Ain't this lantern a good conversation piece?Magical Christmas LanternsDo away with the usual colors of Christmas for once! Save the white, green, and red for next year and give this year's Christmas celebration a vibe that no one can forget. These magical Christmas lanterns emulating the night sky will set everyone in a deep thoughtful mood, bringing back their fondest Christmas memories!