Find ways to upcycle old furniture and turn unwanted junk into funky new treasures.- Log SliceWith the natural-wood top and retro legs, this table combines earthy-contemporary design with a mid-century modern aesthetic.- Lawyers' BookcaseThis antique cabinet serves as a handy nightstand with its ample storage, wide counter space and tons of character.- Wood Soda CratesFour old soda crates make a combination coffee table and shadow box. The crates were attached to an old table base, then a piece of tempered glass is laid over top.- Dewey Decimal TableThis side table brings together many elements and styles. Retro metal legs were attached to an old library card catalog cabinet, then a mirror was placed on top for a little glamorous flair.- Pinball WizardAn old pachinko game was repurposed into a conversation-piece table. To make the transformation, ornate legs were simply fastened to the bottom of the game.- Log SlicesThis pair of accent tables was made using rough-cut lumber and old metal chair legs.- Mid-Century MakeoverTwo-tiered end tables and nightstands were all the rage back in the 50s. The design is very practical. With a new coat of paint or finish, an old relic like this can become an indispensible piece of furniture.- Reverse StencilThere's almost nothing paint can't fix. Floral patterns were blocked out over the original wood finish while the whole table was painted white. The results are earthy-looking flowers on a crisp white palette.- Outdoor TableOld coffee tables are a perfect addition to a front porch. Look for a flea-market special and use a high-gloss, exterior paint that will stand up to the outdoors.