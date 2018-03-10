ELM327 Supported types of adapters: OBD-II (Bluetooth, Kiwi 3 (BLE), iCar 3 (BLE), Vinli) compatible with ELM327Car scanning and diagnostic tool: reads real-time and stored diagnostics parameters from ECU of OBD-II compliant cars. Support data reading PID's from cars with 2 and more ECU.Note!!! Requires ELM 327 or compatible Bluetooth or WiFi OBD-II Adapter. Read more at http://obd-car-doctor.com Work w/o adapter possible only in GPS mode: Speed, AltitudeFeatures:- real-time engine and vehicle OBD2 parameters: speed, rotation (rpm), coolant temperature, pressure, lambda and multiple other sensors data supported by your car- chart drawing for real-time data- check engine light control (MIL): read and clear stored error codes (DTC) and related freeze frame data- Fuel Economy/Consumption parameters (MPG) (for diesel need to set proper flag in Configuration)- code scanner: store and share DTC (Diagnostic Trouble Codes) data and General info- auto-start of last used command screen (use "Auto start of the last command" option in Configuration alone or in combination with "Connect BT at start")- console for advanced users experiments with OBD-II and adapter commands (use "Test"-"Console" option in Configuration to allow console screen)- read more details at product site http://obd-car-doctor.com- read GPS data: speed, altitude- support of graphical gauges- logbook: fueling, service records, car maintenance, diagnosticsEnjoy :)