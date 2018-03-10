Ground level decks feature low levels of complexity and high levels of satisfaction.A ground level deck is a great way to add some livability to your backyard, a place to barbecue, hang out, and entertain, all on a nice flat, level surface that's clean and safe.If you want to know how to build a ground level deck, start with the fact that it's one of the easiest decks to build. There aren't any posts, and if it's free standing -- meaning it's not attached to your house or any other structure -- you won't have to dig the footing holes that are required by building codes to prevent frost heave. Instead, you can build on inexpensive store-bought deck pier blocks that you set directly into the ground (check your local codes for proper installation of deck blocks).Place beams on your blocks, add joists, and bam! your substructure is complete. Because a ground-level deck is so low, railings are optional (codes require railings on decks with walking surfaces that are more than 30 inches above grade). You can add railings if you want, for sure, along with built-in benches, planters, and arbors, depending on your budget and design.Ground level decks can be any shape or size, depending on your needs. Put them close to the house as a transition from inside to outside, or toward the edges of your property to create an island oasis. You can find free ground level deck plans and design tools at the websites of home improvement centers and manufacturers of decking and deck parts.for further information and other ideas, download this now and grab what you want.please enjoy these Ground Level Deck Designs and give us any feedback.