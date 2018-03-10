Having a green and beautiful garden is the dream of every homeowner. In addition to bring fresh air around the house, see green foliage is also good for the eyes that every day looking at a computer monitor. No need to be discouraged if your page area is limited. With a little creativity anyone can have the ideal garden. The idea book will showcase several examples of small gardens designed to suit the conditions and area of the land. Let's find the design for your dream park here.Almost all new housing in complexes, clusters and town houses is always equipped by green fields in front of the house door. Some people are quite satisfied with the presence of Japanese grass and some potted plants that adorn the green area. Though the front garden of the house can be transformed and give a big influence on the outer appearance of your home.Green areas on narrow land should be bordered so as not to block the path. But this area should also appear prominent, to fit the function of home decorator. Can be done by placing the plant in concrete pots that are made higher than the ground surface. Plants in pots can make a very narrow backyard more interesting. Similarly, some plants are grown in one pot of the same (miniature garden). Keep in mind that garden miniatures require special care.Aesthetic setting is the key to turning a narrow land into a fascinating park. In addition to dividing the land for green areas, also provide a place to relax. In this picture pergola serves as a place to relax, as well as elements that can beautify the park itself. Vines do not require much land to grow and develop. In addition, this type of plant does not require special care or handling. Terrace, front yard and space around the entrance can also be utilized as land for small parks. A garden that will give freshness to anyone who wants to enter the house.Vertical garden is the most appropriate solution to overcome the problem of land limitations. Can also put the flower pots on the back wall of the house, if you have no time to create a vertical garden garden planting. In order for a small garden more unsightly, put some furniture around it. Choose furniture that will maximize the function of the garden to your liking.Do you have a rarely used courtyard or patio? Take advantage of this area to expand your small garden area. The trick can be by dismantling the floor and planting it. Or cover the floor with small stones, then decorate it with plants in flower pots. Do not underestimate the effects of garden lights at night. With careful setting your back garden will be more compelling and ready to be a party place.By setting the center point of the park, we can decide which other elements to add. The central point can be a small group of vegetation or a large object. In this picture the central point of the park is a large tree in the middle. A personal touch is something that represents you, like a signature. Statues or other trinkets in the park can affirm the identity of the owner of the park. Combine some plants that have different heights. In this picture, the small green area is wide because of the variety of high and low plants arranged in clusters.The backyard will be more interesting if there are plants with different colors among a group of green plants. In this picture the red plant is in the center and edge of the group of plants. Take advantage of your old furniture to add the aesthetic value of a small garden. You do not have to follow the trend to have a dazzling back garden. The walls can give the impression of rigid and narrow. Disguise its presence by planting a group of flower plants and shrubs along the wall.