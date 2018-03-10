As a child living in a home or urban area, being able to keep the plants in his own garden may be just a dream. What's the power, with a stale green page just a patch of its size, what can you do? And you also want to keep the plants to beautify the atmosphere, or just to give a fresh impression when the mind is saturated-saturated. But now, gardening on a narrow or tiny land is no longer an impossible thing. Without a yard that is as spacious as the ancient houses, you can still create freshness by planting flowers and plants.Life in the urban or home often makes you thirst for the freshness of the garden because of the lack of reforestation. But calm down, because now you can create coolness with a mini garden that you can make your own. One way is to use the desks that you never use again.Easy way. Simply put the soil into your desk drawer up to 3/4 full, then plant your seeds there. Maybe you can choose tananam that can reduce contamination like chinese evergreen plant (sri fortune) or golden photos. Or you can also choose your favorite tuna. Then, place the table in the open space. Well, interesting and easy to apply right?Gardening is always synonymous with vast land and filled with soil. But now, your dream to have a garden can be realized even though there is no empty land to plant. The trick is to make a hanging plant. If planting with a pot that is hung with a rope is too mainstream, then now you can make a sensation by planting in other media, that is hanging lamps. Maybe you can use a broken lamp or buy a used one at a flea market. Well, after that you enter the soil and plant the plant species like ivy, white betel, and betel ivory. In addition to adding freshness at home, this plant can also be used as decoration.Perhaps we have been stuck with the thought that gardening can only be done on large flat lands. And you can also garden vertically you know. The way you just need to change the way into a multilevel pattern. One by using a place like a motorbike bag. You can sew your own or use a bag of "baggage" usually placed in the seat of a motorcycle or bicycle. Well, this bag can you nail on the wooden wall in storied, then you use to plant. In this way, guaranteed your house becomes more beautiful and cool.Beautiful gardens are everyone's dream. Relax, you do not have to sad because of the lack of land, because now you can create a beautiful mini garden on a narrow land. You can try to take advantage of various types of hats that are not used. How to plant it easy, first-park you use a plastic pot or tin that has been given a little hole, then use a nail or wire to paste it on the wall. After that, plant the seeds and cover with a hat as decoration. Well, a garden like this must make your house friends mesmerized every day.If sometimes planting using clay pots can make your room dirty, now you can use a stroller toys as a substitute. You just simply add the planting media like soil into it, then plant some plants that have bushy leaves and many like boston ferns or petunia plants with beautiful flowers. So, without the need for a lot of money you can create a mini garden with your own hands. In addition, this way also makes it easier for you to move places.Gardening is always synonymous with dirty. In addition, you are also faced with difficulty watering one by one. But now you get a more practical choice for farming, one of them by planting in a versatile bag. Pockets that are used to place sandals, shoes or home goods is quite effective to accommodate many plants.