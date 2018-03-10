Plain ole frames just aren't any fun. Grab your favorite memories and get creative with showing them off. We've compiled a list to get your started and inspired! Check out these many DIY photo displays for every corner of the house!Wreathwe created a wreath that doubles as a photo display area. We love this quirky project and think it's perfect for dorm rooms!Faux CanvasLearn how to create a "canvas" right at home with some help from our app. You'll have something beautiful for the hallways or dining room in no time.Clotheslinesin our application teaches you how to bring those shots to life right at home. We love this adorable display idea!ClipboardsCheck out this snazzy project in our application. You can display the kids' artwork or your favorite family memories - the best part is the versatility of change!Magnetsin our application has something extra unique for us to try out. Turn your Insta photos into fridge magnets! It's a great way to display in a subtle way!Old Bookswe makes a frame out of an older book and we love it! It's just a fun way to sneak a family photo into the decor.Heartsif you want something a bit sweeter. Turn your little snapshots into a heart display inside the house!Floating Shelvesin our application will show you how to make photo displays that fill up some floating shelves. It's chic, it's clean and you'll fit a lot of beautiful memories in.Vintage WindowsGrab some vintage windows and use them to get this project rolling. These pieces can easily turn into something beautiful and new for the home.