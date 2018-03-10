Ever notice that the tiny version of pretty much anything is super adorbs, from poodles to party favors? If you're looking for a new DIY challenge, ramp up the squee with these cute (and fun) miniature home decor projects. As a bonus, you'll now have plenty of home DIYs to keep you busy on those longer autumn nights.Tiny Gold People: Who would've thought tiny gold people would make the perfect decor piece for your coffee table? Go bold this fall with a mixture of figurines and blocks in gold (or any fun color) to brighten up your table.DIY Mini Macrame Hangers: Take a trip to your local craft store and grab some neon-colored cotton cording. Those twist braid skills from your friendship bracelet days will come in handy when you're making these fun miniature DIY plant hangers.DIY Canvas Magnets: You can never have too many magnets. Depending on how you want to treat and style these, you can make them look modern, chic or even classy.DIY Mini Copper Bud Vases: These glossy little copper bud vases are just what your wall needs. Fill them with fresh flowers, succulents or even hard-to-spot fakes. These vases will add some life to your home and make your decor look chic.I Saw Three Ships Embroidery DIY: Who doesn't love bright, fun embroidery? Download this printable to transfer ship patterns to cotton fabric.Ultra Mini DIY Framebox: There are too many cute mini decor pieces in your house -- said no one *ever.* To create your own tiny frame box like this one, pick out (or make) some fun 3D paper art and a mini frame.Mini Desk Marquee Lights DIY: This marquee light is probably the coolest way to add a statement light without going full-on table lamp.DIY Tissue Paper Tassel Planter: Cheer up a plain clay planter with a string of fun tassels. Use tissue paper from a previous gift to make this DIY in minutes.