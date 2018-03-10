Searching for your next investment property?We've got you covered.At KeyGlee we send out our own marketingand we negotiate our own deals. That meansthat all of our properties are exclusivelyavailable through KeyGlee. You won't findinvestments like this anywhere else.Fresh investment deals are uploaded in real-time to your KeyGlee Deals app. Serving theentire Phoenix metropolitan area, we arehappy to provide thousands of investors withproperties that match their buying criteria.Types of properties we sell:- Single family homes- Multi-family homes- Commercial property- Condos- Townhomes- Development/spec builds- Mobile homes- Land- Foreclosures- REO- Auction properties- Short sales- Properties in financial distress- And much moreApp features:- Scroll through our entire active inventory.- Specify which target areas you are interested in: North Valley, West Valley, East Valley,Central Phoenix, and Outside Phoenix- Only properties inside your desired target areas will be shown inside the app.- If you see a deal you like, you can view the specific property details including photos,wholesale price, square footage,beds/baths, and much more.- For a limited time, see deals before they are posted anywhere else.- Call, email, or chat our team directly from the app with questions or to gain access toa property.We pride ourselves in providing our clientswith the absolute best deals Arizona has tooffer.Join the thousands of investors who trustKeyGlee with their real estate needs anddownload our app today!