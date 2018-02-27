Take a Christmas Fireplace and enjoy the holidays with this Christmas Live WallpaperFeaturesThree themesClassic NoelThe Night Before ChristmasChristmas MorningYou can add your name in the Letter to Santa ClausYou can add your favourite Christmas photoChristmas Tree decorationsSnowfall with snow type amount of snow speed sizeChristmas carols Jingle Bells and We wish you a Merry Christmas by Kevin MacLeod incompetechcomDrawingroom with Christmas fireplace and candlesMany decorationsCustomizable effectsIt is perfect for winter holidays for holy night Christmas day and new yearThis Christmas wallpaper support both portrait and landscape modes on tablets and portrait on mobilesDont miss our other christmas wallpapersDesignIdea Delka Nenova Georgieva