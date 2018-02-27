If you want to use this theme - you must install free CarWebGuru launcher first. If all works fine, you can install additional themes.Supported in CarWebGuru 2.64Curve theme functions:* Animation* Custom Multiwidget (speed, digital clock, analog clock, music image, logo)* Multiwidget in light and dark mode* Speed and parking timer* Trip info: distance, speed, time, parking time, max speed* Music visualization* Additional hidden places* Player button* Some additional effects (start, stop moving)and more.