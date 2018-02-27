Operating at the same location for over 30 years, Bionic Auto Parts and Sales Inc. is continuously striving to assure our customers are receiving the best possible products and services we can provide. We are a 3rd generation family run business, serving the greater Chicago area with high quality recycled parts for late model domestic and foreign autos including light trucks and vans.Use this app to:- Search our entire inventory for the part you need- Scan your VIN to search more quickly, easily, and accurately- View information about each part we have available- View Part Images (when available)When you find your perfect part, contact us to purchase!End User License Agreement: http://search1112.used-auto-parts.biz/inventory/android_eula.htm