Closet Organization Ideas You'll Want to Steal Immediately A tidy, well-kept closet is the best: Not only do mornings run more smoothly, but all of a sudden your outfit options seem limitless. If you want to give your wardrobe the respect it deserves, try some of these ideas to make the most of your space. - Use Wasted Wall Space Instead of hanging your robust scarf collection on hangers and taking up valuable rod space, attach a towel bar to your wall to create a personalized display for your collection on unused wall space. - Put Shoes on the Door The best thing about high heels is that they're basically designed for this genius storage hack: Hang rails on the inside of your door to squeeze extra storage out of your closet. - Hang Your Rod Higher It might look silly, but when you boost the bar higher, you can fit more below your clothes (genius). Then, you can squeeze a dresser or shoe rack underneath your hung-up garments. - Gain Space With Shelf Brackets Instead of using these tools to hold up a shelf, flip them over and use the rails to add even more hanger space in your closet. Here, pants are organized by category (jeans, shorts and patterns). - Hang Purses on Hooks Forget the bathroom: It turns out shower hooks are perfect for hanging purses in your closet on the hanger rod. Even better? This method will ensure handles don't get misshaped. - Purge With a Purpose Before you start cleaning your closet, decide who will get the castoffs, recommends organizing expert. Knowing that your clothes are going to a favorite charity, a homeless shelter or the local do-gooder thrift shop is a goal that you can feel good about. - Grill Yourself Over Each Item an expert says to ask yourself these questions: Do I love it? Is it flattering? Is it the image I want to project? If it's a "yes" to all three, then it's a keeper. Still not sure? Ask yourself: Which is more valuable? The item or the cleared space? - Splurge on Matching Hangers Your clothes deserve the best treatment off and on your body. When you stock up on wooden or padded hangers your clothes will be able to shine, since their backdrop all looks the same. for further information and other ideas, download this now and grab what you want. please enjoy these Clever Closet Organization Ideas and give us any feedback.