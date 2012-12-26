The St Paul Bagelry Mobile app powered by Click4AMeal lets you place an order quickly from your mobile device. You can also call or get directions to a location.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.11 MB
|Version
|1.11.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone4, iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g