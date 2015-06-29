Green Olive - Rancho Dominguez

Download
When you're hungry, the last thing you want to do is wait on hold, repeat your credit card number and get disconnected. With Green Olive - Rancho Dominguez's app, ordering to-go has never been easier. All you do is order your favorites, share any special instructions and even tip in seconds. A push notification will alert you when you order will be ready. Plus, all of your orders will be saved in your profile for future reference.Features:-Full menu access-Order ahead-View past orders-Access saved delivery addresses-Restaurant location, hours and contact information
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size24.45 MB
Version2.3.81
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

