Find every file on any of your disks, including those usually hidden. Fast and precisely. Ever lost a file whose name you partially remember, now hidden somewhere on your disk? Need to see what files got changed in the past 2 minutes?Find Any File (FAF) is the perfect tool for these tasks.You can even search on disks that are not indexed by Spotlight, including server volumes.Find Any File can find files that Spotlight doesn't, e.g. those inside bundles and packages, and inside system folders that are usually excluded from Spotlight search.Contrary to Spotlight, it does not use a database but instead searches the data on disk directly. This lets you search for file properties such as name, creation and modification dates and size. Not text inside files, though, see note below.Another useful feature is its hierarchical results view (see screenshot). It lets you view the found items within their respective folders, making it often much easier to browse through 100s of found items.Finally, it is fast. Not always as fast as Spotlight, but it usually only takes a few seconds to locate all searched items on a disk. Note FAF does not search file content - for that simply use Spotlight (whose results can beenhanced with Tembo, also available in this store). Or try EasyFind, a free alternative toFind Any File, which can look into every file to search for text (which can take quite sometime, though). Here's what users say about FAF FAF goes where Spotlight's can't easily reach. Not only that, the search results are nicelylisted just as in Finder's hierarchical (flipping triangles) folder view or as a single list as inFinder with sortable columns for name, size, kind, and modification date.As the administrator for about 50 school Macs, I often need to look for some file misplacedby a novice or, while troubleshooting a system, I often need to search for obscure operatingsystem files. Find Any File is in my arsenal of tools when things files or folders go astray.I use it when I want to find a specific kind of file or to see and eliminate or compare thedouble and redundant files. I surely use it 4-5 times a week.I keep FAF as an icon in the toolbar of every Finder window. When I have to actually findsomething, I use FAF instead of the Finder.