iContacts is a small and easy to use application that will allow you to manage your contacts.Designed on simply and clean interface. Supporting user and meet managing, send e-mail and copy information function, tabbed editing, user search function and database backup features.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.72 MB
|Version
|1.6.0150
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows Me Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 Windows 2003
|System Requirements
|Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0