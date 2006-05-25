SpeechGym Mobile

SpeechGym is a stuttering therapy software aimed to help people with stuttering problem control their speech fluency keeping a confidence. SpeechGym is a significant fluency enhancer. It implements Delayed Auditory Feedback (DAF) technique. Basically the program records your voice from a microphone, delays it by a number of milliseconds, and plays the delayed sound back through headphones.
PriceUSD39.9
LicenseFree to try
File Size556 kB
Version1
Operating System Pocket PC 2002 Pocket PC 2000 Mobile Windows Mobile 2003
System RequirementsPocket PC/Pocket PC 2002/Windows Mobile 2003, headphones

