SpeechGym is a stuttering therapy software aimed to help people with stuttering problem control their speech fluency keeping a confidence. SpeechGym is a significant fluency enhancer. It implements Delayed Auditory Feedback (DAF) technique. Basically the program records your voice from a microphone, delays it by a number of milliseconds, and plays the delayed sound back through headphones.
|Price
|USD39.9
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|556 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Pocket PC 2002 Pocket PC 2000 Mobile Windows Mobile 2003
|System Requirements
|Pocket PC/Pocket PC 2002/Windows Mobile 2003, headphones