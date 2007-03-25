Using a computer mouse is almost impossible for people with shaky hands or tremors. MouseCage helps people with hand tremor control their computer mouse. MouseCage is simple to use, installs in seconds, and requires no additional hardware. Version 1.05 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
Price
USD39.95
License
Free to try
File Size
1.12 MB
Version
1.05
Operating System
Windows NT Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows 7 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Windows Server 2008