Share the message of Jesus Christ with your friends electronically. The Gospel is presented one step at a time with scripture verses and illustrations to make it easier to understand. A chance to respond is provided along with a sample prayer. Best of all, your name and contact information can be made available at the end. By adding the keyword "Eternity" as the first word in the note field of any address book entry, the first name, last name and first phone number of that address book entry show up in the tract.