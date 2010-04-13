NoeClone, your virtual cloning laboratory. NoeClone provides a knowledge-enhanced and comprehensive solution for virtual cloning, gel simulation, plasmid map drawing and sequence analysis. NoeClone transforms the complex molecular cloning process into a pleasant working experience. Empowered with versatile functionalities of NoeClone, molecular biologists can truly enjoy the fun of molecular manipulation and clone design in sillico. Graphic maps are completely interactive and can be manipulated as in a drawing program. NoeClone's visual clone designing resembles the actual laboratory cloning process and supports advanced cloning operations such as modifying fragment ends, adding adaptors, electronic PCR, and Gateway Cloning. The plasmid map editor supports multiple maps, making it easy to create cloning flowcharts. NoeClone introduces SeqCoratorTM technology that allows feature decoration with unprecedented flexibility. An integrated gel simulator can be used to display patterns of digestion and isolate gel bands as fragments for cloning. NoeClone comes equipped with a suite of sequence analysis tools with graphic output integrated seamlessly into the NoeClone environment. Maximum file compatibility: read/import files from other cloning software.