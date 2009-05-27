The QMSys GUM Educational program is used to analyze the uncertainty of physical measurements and calibrations. The analysis and computations follow the rules of the of the official documentations: ISO Guide to the expression of uncertainty in measurement; EA-4/02 Expression of the Uncertainty of Measurement in Calibration; DKD-3 Angabe der Messunsicherheit bei Kalibrierungen; EURACHEM/CITAC Guide, Quantifying Uncertainty in Analytical Measurement; ANSI/NCSL Z540.2 - U.S. Guide to the Expression of Uncertainty in Measurement. The software uses the uncertainty propagation (GUM) method to calculate the measurement uncertainty. The most important features offer: Suitably for linear models; Max. 10 input and 1 output quantities; Distributions: Normal, Lognormal, Student's t, Rectangular, Triangular, Trapezoidal, curvilinear Trapezoidal, U-shaped, Quadratic, Exponential, Cosine, 1/2 Cosine ; Direct and indirect methods of observation; Statistical evaluation of Typ A quantities. This software is completely free for educational purposes.