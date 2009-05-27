QMSys GUM Educational

The QMSys GUM Educational program is used to analyze the uncertainty of physical measurements and calibrations. The analysis and computations follow the rules of the of the official documentations: ISO Guide to the expression of uncertainty in measurement; EA-4/02 Expression of the Uncertainty of Measurement in Calibration; DKD-3 Angabe der Messunsicherheit bei Kalibrierungen; EURACHEM/CITAC Guide, Quantifying Uncertainty in Analytical Measurement; ANSI/NCSL Z540.2 - U.S. Guide to the Expression of Uncertainty in Measurement. The software uses the uncertainty propagation (GUM) method to calculate the measurement uncertainty. The most important features offer: Suitably for linear models; Max. 10 input and 1 output quantities; Distributions: Normal, Lognormal, Student's t, Rectangular, Triangular, Trapezoidal, curvilinear Trapezoidal, U-shaped, Quadratic, Exponential, Cosine, 1/2 Cosine ; Direct and indirect methods of observation; Statistical evaluation of Typ A quantities. This software is completely free for educational purposes.
