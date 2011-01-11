CalcLoop is a calculation software for expressions, and it is available for Macintosh OSX and freeware. Multiple expressions, which include math or file reading functions, can be calculated consecutively by specifying the range of the loop variable and specifying parameters. Calculation results are outputted as a number table and a graph. Expressions can include file reading functions, so that you can also read numerical or string data from an external file, add specific process to them, and newly create a number table or a graph from them. (Main functions) Calculate multiple expressions and display their results consecutively Create a graph (Linear/Log) for numerical data Specify range of loop variable, and parameters A lot of functions (math, file/array reading, sum, switch and so on) Various expression headers Specify output formats ( Integer , Real value, etc ) Global variables Reserve expressions and constants that are often used File output with RTF or Standard TEXT format Compliant with Service Menu Read and display strings