Throughout our medical training, we begin to develop a personal pharmacopeia. That is, we begin to create a mental list of our favorite medications that we prescribe for our patients. GuineaPHARM is a freeware utility to help us manage our personal pharmacopeias. With GuineaPHARM, important drug information (dosage, adverse reactions, contraindications, etc.) is stored and then made available for quick and easy lookup. Drugs may also be classified into different categories for faster retrieval. GuineaPHARM is also great for storing mnemonics about a medication's side effects, or other characteristic. With GuineaPHARM, only the information YOU enter is stored in the database. This allows you to enter only the information you consider most important about a medication. As you build your personal pharmacopeia, you will appreciate not having to look-up information in those large Palm medication databases where you end up scrolling through countless screens looking for the information you need. Furthermore, you can assign drugs a rank based on a scale of 1 to 5 so that your favorite drugs appear at the top of your list.