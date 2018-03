With the program SC-123PU (successor of the SC-103PU) you get a powerful and freely available scientific calculator for the Palm platform. Apart from scientific functions it also offers a full set of logical operations and conversions between different numeric systems (HEX, DEC, OCT, BIN). Additionally the calculator offers a units mode for easy conversions between different units including currencies, as well as calculations with mixed units. The program is designed in a way, that it simulates the visual and operational aspects of a true calculator, such that the user will be immediately familiar with its interface. The calculator program automatically adapts to single and multi color devices. High resolution displays of SONY Clié devices and devices with Palm Operating System 5 and higher are automatically detected and supported. Available in four different languages: English, German, French and Esperanto.