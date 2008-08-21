With the program SC-123PU (successor of the SC-103PU) you get a powerful and freely available scientific calculator for the Palm platform. Apart from scientific functions it also offers a full set of logical operations and conversions between different numeric systems (HEX, DEC, OCT, BIN). Additionally the calculator offers a units mode for easy conversions between different units including currencies, as well as calculations with mixed units. The program is designed in a way, that it simulates the visual and operational aspects of a true calculator, such that the user will be immediately familiar with its interface. The calculator program automatically adapts to single and multi color devices. High resolution displays of SONY CliÃ© devices and devices with Palm Operating System 5 and higher are automatically detected and supported. Available in four different languages: English, German, French and Esperanto.