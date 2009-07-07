CoolStepCalc is a multifunctional calculator supports math calculate and logic calculate. The most shining feature of CoolStepCalc is it could give you all the calculation steps. Key features: (1) Not like a common calculator, CoolStepCalc can give you each steps of the calculation. (2) Support infinite express. (3) Support frequently used function such as "Sum", "Sin","Cos" (4) Support variant number of parameters, for example, "Sum(1,2,3)" and "Sum(1,2,3,4)" are both acceptable. (5) Support logic express and numeric with logic express together.