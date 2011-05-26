Unit Converter Professional is a tool that converts more than 800 pairs of units within 32 different categories. This tool provides convenience for students, scientists, chemists, and engineers. The application also includes a practical calculator and a useful library of common formulas and equations used in mathematics and physics. Version 1.4 adds a useful browse function, allowing users to quickly search through 100s of units and categories.
