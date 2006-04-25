LaTeX is a high-quality typesetting system, with features designed for the production of technical and scientific documentation. LaTeX is the de facto standard for the communication and publication of scientific documents. LaTexMng is easy to use product of integrated development environment software for Windows. This application integrates all the tools, needed to the creation of LaTeX documents.
|Price
|USD50
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|5.41 MB
|Version
|2
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000/XP