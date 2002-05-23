From the developer: ""Kids effectively learn math due to quiz-oriented learning accompanied by friendly natural animals and/or worms. As a whole inclusive hardle, the comprehensive game that travel through billions of years, meeting various past lives like dinosaurs, is provided and the participants on the way face hazards as time dragons and/or time thnders. Incorrect answers or too late answers will make it difficult to retun back to the present world. ""This program is prepared for pre-high school kids in the age about 10-11 years and due to the difference among educational practices of each country, the users are recommended to check the items of the contents before purchase. In Magic Math Time Travel for the Age 10-11 years, the items contained are as follows:the percentage and circular graph, additions and substraction of fractions with equal denominators,rounding, multiplication of decimals vs. integers, decimals division, plain geometry(trapezoid, parallelogram, rhombus, the area for triangle, parallelogram, circle, etc.).""