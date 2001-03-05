Chase

By Polymath Love |

This is a free program taken from a CD-ROM collection of over 200 mathematics puzzles, available on the developer's Web site. Developed by a veteran teacher, these visually-oriented puzzle games have a simple interface and are designed to provide math problems in context to middle-school (grades five through nine) students. In this particular program, students are shown a Cartesian plane, across which a small dot moves. Students try to "capture" the dot by typing in its current or anticipated coordinates. You can view a screenshot of this program by clicking here.
LicenseFree
File Size288.5 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Macintosh

