Put away your calculator and give Math Arcade a try. Whether you're a grade-school student learning basic math for the first time or an old-timer in need of a refresh, Math Arcade will hone your mental math skills like nothing else. Math Arcade is a collection of eight different games with five skill levels each. The games vary from simulated flash-card learning for addition, subtraction, and multiplication to full-blown longhand addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. There is even a mind-bending equation builder that's sure to test even the best mental math wizards! There is both a practice and an arcade mode for each game. In practice mode, you can try as many problems as you want. In arcade mode, up to four people can compete, attempting to solve a fixed number of problems in a race against the clock. At the end of each arcade game attempt, a summary sheet is provided so you can print and review your performance.